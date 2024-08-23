Driver goes 134 mph on I-675; state trooper catches car going over double the speed limit

GREENE CO — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper recently stopped a car for going well over the speed limit on Interstate 675.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened early Tuesday morning around 1:20 a.m.

OSHP posted dash and body cam videos on social media.

It shows the trooper stopping the driver as he went over double the speed limit.

>>Several fire companies called to massive hog barn fire in northern Miami Valley

“Do you know how fast you were going?” the trooper asked.

“Yes,” the driver replied.

“How fast?” the trooper asked.

“Around 120,” the driver answered.

The trooper told him he was clocked at 134 mph in a posted 65 mph speed zone.

The driver said he was trying to get home and take a shower before going back to work.

The trooper cited the driver for his speed.

There have been over 1,800 speed-related deadly crashes on Ohio’s roads in the last five, OSHP said.

Earlier this week, an @OSHP trooper from our Xenia Post cited a motorist for 134 mph in a posted 65 mph zone on Interstate 675 in Greene County. In the last 5 years, there have been over 1,800 speed-related fatal crashes on Ohio's roadways. pic.twitter.com/tjyOZFioJC — OSHP_SWOhio (@OSHP_SWOhio) August 22, 2024

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



