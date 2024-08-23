Several fire companies called to massive hog barn fire in northern Miami Valley

DARKE COUNTY — Several fire departments are on the scene of a massive fire at a hog barn Thursday night in Darke County village of Versailles.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 6500 Brown Road about 9:48 p.m. on the report of a fully involved barn with multiple exposure. Flames could be seen in the sky, according to Darke County sheriff’s dispatch.

Firefighters quickly raised the incident to a 3-alarm fire, which triggered mutual aid from surrounding fire departments in Ansonia, Greenville, Rossburg and more.

There were reports of employees at the facility, but have been no reports of any injuries to humans.

We are working to learn more details about the fire. We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.

