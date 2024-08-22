City Council passes pause on new Emergency Room facilities in Xenia

XENIA — City council has voted to enact a temporary ban on freestanding emergency room facilities in Xenia.

City council members voted unanimously to enact a 60-day ban on the new facilities Thursday night.

This comes after Kettering Health announced plans to replace Kettering Health Greene Memorial with a new $44 million medical center, Kettering Health Xenia, as News Center 7 reported back on Aug. 7.

The news came after Xenia city officials offered to acquire Greene Memorial from the healthcare network.

City council members said the city’s zoning codes only include rules for hospitals and not for 24-hour emergency rooms.

“We have no regulations,” Law Director Donette Fisher said during the city council meeting.

City Manager Brent Merriman said the 60 days would give the city time to take a look at the city’s zoning codes and evaluate any impacts to neighboring properties.

Kettering Health issued a statement before Thursday night’s meeting:

“Kettering Health is committed to serving the healthcare needs of the citizens of Xenia and Greene County – now and in the future. We share the passion of local leaders to provide these communities with access to high-quality healthcare services that prioritize patients receiving care as close to home as possible. As we work toward this end, we do so in a rapidly changing environment, where more people are seeking care in outpatient settings compared to hospitals, creating an urgency to invest in facilities that meet these needs. Our plans for future services in Xenia will ensure high-quality healthcare remains accessible and abides by any ordinances passed by local officials. We remain committed to collaboration and seeking input from members of the community throughout this process”

We will continue to follow this story.

