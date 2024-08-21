Trolley Stop, popular Oregon District tavern, put up for sale

DAYTON — A popular spot in the Oregon District has been put up for sale.

Trolley Stop, Dayton’s longest continually operating tavern, has been put on the market.

“Current owner is ready for retirement after 29 years,” a post shared on the tavern’s social media stated.

The tavern’s current asking price is $900.000, according to bizbuysell.com.

The sale includes the real estate, all operating assets, liquor license, recipes, and “almost 2 centuries of goodwill, good times, and scandalous rumors.”

