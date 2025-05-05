Driver rescued from semi-truck hanging off major interstate in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE — A semi-truck driver was rescued after a crash left the cab hanging over an overpass.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday.

An initial investigation revealed that the semi was traveling south on Interstate 65 when the driver lost control and hit the rail of the bridge, according to CBS affiliate WLKY TV in Louisville.

The crash caused the cab to hang over the rail, and the driver was inside.

“You’ve got a precarious situation where the cab of a truck is dangling off an interstate. It could possibly separate and fall,” said Brian O’Neill, fire chief.

He said the incident was like a semi crash in 2024.

“The last one was dangling over water. This one was over, you know, everybody around here is familiar with Spaghetti Junction. There’s just more interstate underneath,” said O’Neill.

He told WLKY that crews used a high point rope system, with a rescuer lowered into the cab.

“You basically, lower a person down there into the cab,” explained O’Neill. “One of our firefighters was there to then hook him up into a system, make sure that he was safe, pull him up out of the cab and back down to safety.”

The Louisville Mayor shared rescue photos on social media.

The rescue took almost 30 minutes.

Medics transported the driver to a Louisville hospital.

Driver rescued from semi-truck hanging over major interstate Photo contributed by Mayor Craig Greenberg (via Facebook) (Mayor Craig Greenberg (via Facebook) /Mayor Craig Greenberg (via Facebook))

