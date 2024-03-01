Semi dangles from bridge over Ohio River following crash

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Rescue crews worked to save the driver of a semi-truck as it dangled off a bridge over the Ohio River Friday, according to Louisville, Kentucky stations WHAS-11 TV and WLKY TV.

Law enforcement said a crash at 12:04 p.m. on the Clark Memorial Bridge caused the semi-truck to dangle over the edge, WLKY reported.

According to WHAS-11, first responders propelled down to the semi’s cab and rescued the driver.

At 12:46 p.m., the Louisville Fire Department confirmed that the driver of the semi-truck had been rescued and the semi’s cab was on land.

@loukyfire confirms that the driver of the semi has been rescued from the cab of the vehicle and is on land. #LMPD #LFD — LMPD (@LMPD) March 1, 2024

The bridge is closed in both directions as crews work to clear the crash.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Louisville Semi Rescue On Friday, first responders rescued the driver of a semi-truck as it was dangling off the Clark Memorial Bridge. (Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg)

