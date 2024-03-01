4 students, bus driver injured in Ohio school bus crash

GEAUGA COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:55 a.m.:

Five people, including 4 students, were injured in a school bus crash in northeastern Ohio Friday morning.

The crash involved a Cardinal Local Schools bus and happened in Middlefield Township, which is about an hour east of Cleveland in Geauga County.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, that students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The crash also involved two other cars.

Four students and the bus driver were injured in the crash, according to WEWS in Cleveland.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

