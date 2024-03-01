Former Bengals running back announces death of newborn son

CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati Bengals running back, and his family are mourning the loss of their newborn son.

Giovani Bernard announced on social media on Wednesday the passing of his son, Gabriel.

“You were loved from the moment we learned of your presence, spoken to daily, and prayed for by many,” he wrote on his Instagram account. “Your heart was strong, and you were so playful from the moment we were able to lay eyes on you.”

Gabriel was the second child of Giovani and Chloe. TMZ reports that they got married in 2019 and welcomed their first son, Julian, in 2021.

“We are grateful to have held you and had our little time together,” Bernard continued. “The moment was brief but filled with a whirlwind of emotions. From pure joy to seeing you for the first time to uncontrollable sadness. Mama, papa, and Julz love you very and you will always be our little warrior. We love you, Gabriel.”

Giovani also thanked his wife, Chloe.

“I couldn’t imagine doing life without you. I am especially thankful to call you, my wife. You are more than what I could’ve imagined in a spouse, mother, and partner. You truly are remarkable. Our story together continues.”

Bernard played seven seasons for the Bengals from 2013-2020 and two more seasons with the Tampa Buccaneers (2021-22) before retiring.

