Charge dismissed against woman punched by former Butler Twp. officer during arrest

A charge has been dismissed against a woman who was caught on video being punched by a former Butler Township Officer outside a McDonald’s last year.

A charge of resisting arrest was dismissed against Laticka Hancock, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, In January 2023 former Butler Township Sgt. Todd Stanley responded to the fast-food chain on York Commons Blvd after employees called asking to get a woman, Hancock, trespassed from the building.

She had gotten into a reported argument with an employee over cheese on a hamburger.

>> ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Video showing Butler Twp. officer punching person multiple times during arrest under investigation

Officers said Hancock repeatedly ignored their request for her name and date of birth to properly fill out the trespass notice.

When Stanley went to get his trespass notice form, another officer told her she was being placed under arrest for failing to identify herself.

The officers claimed Hancock resisted arrest and in the struggle to handcuff her, Stanley punched her two or three times in the head and face. Videos posted to social media provided another look at the punches being delivered.

Stanley was found guilty of assault and sentenced to two years of probation and 60 days of electronic home monitoring.

>> RELATED: Judge issues sentence for ex-Butler Twp. sergeant convicted of McDonald’s assault

During the incident, Hancock was also charged with failure to identify, and facing citations for driving under suspension and having an open container in her vehicle.

She pled guilty to the charge of failure to identify and in exchange the citation for driving under suspension was dropped.

The citation for having an open container in her vehicle was also dropped, according to court records.









©2024 Cox Media Group