Honda, LGES EV battery plant in Ohio begins hiring, hits construction milestone

JEFFERSONVILLE — Nearly a year after breaking ground on its joint venture electric battery plant LG Energy Solution and Honda have reached a milestone.

The companies put up the final structural steel beam at the over 2 million square feet facility being constructed near Jeffersonville, Ohio.

The joint venture is expected to start mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries in 2025 which will be supplied to Honda auto plants to produce electric vehicles, according to a media release.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Honda, LGES holds groundbreaking ceremony for new EV battery plant in southeast Ohio

A variety of engineering and support positions are currently posted on the company website with technician and production roles expected to be announced in the coming months.

Starting March 11, people can visit the OhioMeansJobs Fayette County Recruitment Center at Destination Outlets located at Suite 8120 Factory Shops Blvd. in Jeffersonville for more information on jobs at the plant.





©2024 Cox Media Group