‘Had us locked down;’ Worker describes nerve-wracking scene as Homeland Security raids Fuyao plant

MORAINE — New video shows the chaos inside a local business that was raided as part of a massive Homeland Security investigation.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with a worker who was inside during the raid. He expressed how nerve-wracking it was LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Myles Smith has worked at Fuyao as a forklift driver for two years. He said he was met by federal agents at 10:15 Friday morning.

>> RELATED: Fuyao plant, nearly 30 other area locations raided in massive Homeland Security investigation

“We couldn’t do nothing, we couldn’t go nowhere. They said, ‘You got to go to the bathroom. We got to escort you to the bathroom.’ Basically, had us locked down, shut down, sweating,” Smith said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group