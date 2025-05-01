Legal battle brews between Big Boy and Frisch’s; And, Who’s Dolly?

For years, Frisch’s has been a staple in the Miami Valley, but then the restaurant got behind on rent and closed dozens of locations.

Now, Frisch’s is in a big legal battle with Big Boy, and Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes are popping up in the former Frisch’s restaurants.

Dolly’s recently opened in Hamilton, and Richard Shroeder was there for breakfast and returned. “I’m here for dinner and I’ll be coming as many times as I feel like it.”

Shroeder is comfortable at the restaurant. He and his wife, Carol, of 58 years, often came to this place when it was Frisch’s.

“They had good coconut cream pie. Good fish sandwich, too,” Schroeder said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks],

TRENDING STORIES:

But Frisch’s closed, and Dolly’s moved in. News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright sat down with Tamer Afr, who is the CEO of Big Boy Restaurant Group and owns Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes.

He said, “At the time, seeing what was really happening to the brand in this market was really sad.”

Afr’s company owns the rights and trademark rights for the Big Boy brand everywhere in the world except Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee. Those four states are Frisch’s territory.

When Frisch’s got behind on rent, its landlord evicted dozens of restaurants. The company announced that two long-time Frisch’s managers have acquired multiple locations.

The Frisch’s website shows that there are 31 locations, including three in the Miami Valley. Those restaurants are located in Sidney, Springfield, and Richmond, Indiana.

Afr said Big Boy Restaurant Group terminated Frisch’s brand and brand image rights. However, a judge granted Frisch’s a temporary restraining order, allowing it to keep using the name for now.

According to Afr, Big Boy wanted to come to the Miami Valley but needed a new name.

“So, that’s why there are Big Boys in some places, and Dolly’s in others.

Some people may be wondering who Dolly is. “She is a character in the Big Boy comics,” Afr said.

First published in 1956, The Adventures of Big Boy often featured the bubbly blonde alongside Big Boy.

Some have called Dolly, Big Boy’s girlfriend and if they are a couple, are they still together, did they break up, or did the breakup?

News Center 7 found a poster calling Dolly more than a sidekick and a character who could stand on her own.

“I think we’re going to learn a lot more about Dolly in the near future. There’s more to Dolly than we know,” Afr said.

Hoping for a love story, customers like Shroeder hope Dolly and Big Boy are a couple. “Oh, I love love. I had the best love of all,” he said. Shroader’s wife, Carol, died in 2020.

“When we got married, I knew I would take care of her as long as I could. And that’s what I did until we both got sick,” he said.

Shroeder now comes to Dolly’s for comfort food, and that reminds him of Carol.

“I think we have some similarities because again, the initial license and recipes came from us,” Afr said.

News Center 7 reached out to Frisch’s, and a spokesperson said they could not talk about the ongoing court battle.

As for Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes, Afr said we should expect to see more restaurants.

“The goal was originally to save the brand from being tarnished, and that’s why we signed originally for the 55ish locations, ”Afr said.

He wants to add more, and that the blonde is here to stay.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Dolly’s is hiring now for these Dayton area locations: Kettering, Huber Heights, Wilmington Pike, Fairborn, Xenia, and Englewood. Of those, Englewood will be the first to open but no timeline has been set. The application link is bit.ly/Dollys.

The following is a statement from Frisch’s:

“At Frisch’s Big Boy, our focus remains on delivering great food and memorable experiences across our 31 locations in the tradition our guests have loved for generations. Our priority continues to be serving our communities with the quality, hospitality and value they expect from Frisch’s.”

©2025 Cox Media Group