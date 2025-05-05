STAY INFORMED: Local school district delayed 2 hours due to fog

MIAMI VALLEY — A local school district has announced that classes will be delayed today.

Benjamin Logan Schools in Logan County are delayed two hours due to fog.

Superintendent John Scheu posted the announcement on social media.

