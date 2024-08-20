Restaurant gains attention after making Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

An Ohio restaurant is getting national attention after appearing on the Food Network.
>>‘He was laying on the ground;’ Witness captures erratic driver run stop sign, hit man
Katalina’s was on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” last Friday.
He took his viewers to different restaurants around the country.
The restaurant posted pictures on social media.
“Whoo! Hoo! Katalina & Crew’s National TV Debut! Lights, Camera, Pancake Balls,” they said.
Popular dishes include dulce de lech pancake balls and fried chicken French toast sandwiches.
©2024 Cox Media Group