Injuries reported after person hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON — Witnesses said a car ran a stop light, hitting someone before taking off Monday evening.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to a witness who watched the whole thing unfold. What his dash camera caught LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

>> Ex-assistant prosecutor accused of biting man’s finger off during road rage fight not facing charges

Around 5:40 p.m. police were called to the 2100 block of Edwin C. Moses for reports of someone hit by a car, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller tells dispatchers that someone was just hit by a car and they didn’t see the car that did it.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group