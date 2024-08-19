Ex-assistant prosecutor accused of biting man’s finger off during road rage fight not facing charges

GREENE COUNTY — A former Greene County assistant prosecutor will not face any charges in connection to a road rage incident in June.

On Monday, a Montgomery County grand jury decided not to indict Christopher Murray.

“After a thorough investigation by the Riverside Police Department, all evidence was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury, who ultimately returned a No True Bill,” a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Murray was fired from his position at the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office earlier this month.

News Center 7 reached out to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office and the Riverside Police Department for comment.

The road rage incident happened at a traffic light on Woodman Drive near US-35 around 12:30 a.m. on June 30.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man standing outside his car covered in blood, according to a Riverside Police incident report.

The victim told officers that the suspect, who police later identified as Murray, didn’t move when the light turned green, so he honked his horn.

Murray then got out of his car, approached the victim’s car, and said he wanted to fight, the incident report alleges.

Not long after, both men were fighting in the roadway, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The victim “was able to get on top of the suspect which is when he states the suspect bit down on his finger,” the incident report stated.

