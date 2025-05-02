TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi fire blocks lanes on I-70 in Clark County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Clark County, a semi has caught fire on eastbound Interstate 70 near State Route 4. The Ohio Department of Transportation camera in the area shows black smoke and flames coming from the semi. Traffic is down to one lane on the eastbound side.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group