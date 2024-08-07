Assistant prosecutor fired after being charged with biting man’s finger off during road rage fight

GREENE COUNTY — A Greene County assistant prosecutor has been fired from his position as he faces criminal charges in connection to a road rage incident.

Riverside police confirmed a felonious assault charge has been approved against the now-former Greene County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Murray.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the road rage incident happened at a traffic light on Woodman Drive near US-35 around 12:30 a.m. on June 30.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man standing outside his car covered in blood, according to a Riverside Police incident report.

The victim told officers that the suspect, who police later identified as Murray, didn’t move when the light turned green, so he honked his horn.

Murray then got out of his car, approached the victim’s car, and said he wanted to fight, the incident report alleges.

Not long after, both men were fighting in the roadway.

The victim “was able to get on top of the suspect which is when he states the suspect bit down on his finger,” the incident report stated.

News Center 7 reached out to Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes for a statement after learning charges were approved for Murray.

Hayes issued the following statement:

As Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, I became aware on July 8, 2024 of an ongoing criminal investigation in Montgomery County regarding my employee Christopher Murray. Murray has been on leave since July 9, 2024 from his position as an Assistant Prosecutor in Greene County. He has not been in the office, or representing my office in Court, since July 9, 2024. After due consideration, I terminated Christopher Murray’s employment with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Murray has not been arrested yet as the case is going to Grand Jury.

