Elementary students return to the classroom after bomb threats

KETTERING — Kettering City School students will return to the classroom today after a bomb threat forced the district to evacuate four elementary schools on Friday.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be live in Kettering on News Center 7 Daybreak as students return to the classroom.

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Four elementary schools, Orchard Park, Beavertown, Southdale, and Prass, were evacuated one hour into the school day.

Parents showed up at the schools to pick up their children.

Police used search dogs to help their search, but did not find anything suspicious.

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