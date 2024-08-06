Kettering Health announces plans for new medical center in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Kettering Health has announced plans for a new medical center in Xenia.

Kettering Health Greene Memorial will be replaced with Kettering Health Xenia, the health network announced Tuesday.

“Kettering Health is pleased to announce a $44 million investment in a new, state-of-the-art medical center,” a spokesperson for the health network said. “Kettering Health Xenia represents a new chapter in our commitment to the communities of Xenia and Greene County and will increase residents’ access to high-quality healthcare through its location, capacity and services provided.”

>> RELATED: Xenia offers ‘exit ramp’ to acquire Greene Memorial Hospital from Kettering Health

The announcement comes nearly a week after News Center 7 reported that the City of Xenia wanted to take over control of Greene Memorial Hospital from Kettering Health.

According to a spokesperson for the health network, the new medical center will feature a full-service emergency room alongside imaging services that include MRI, CT and X-Ray.

“We are honored by the trust and support that the residents of our Xenia community have placed in Kettering Health,” said Kettering Health CEO Mike Gentry. “As the healthcare landscape continues to change, the focus we place on our patients and meeting community health needs is the strongest way we can express our deep gratitude.”

>> Adult-use marijuana sales to begin today; What locations are selling in the Miami Valley

The project is expected to take 24 months to complete, the spokesperson said.

Kettering Health Greene Memorial will continue providing patient care during this time.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group