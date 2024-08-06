Adult-use marijuana sales to begin today; What locations are selling in the Miami Valley

OHIO — Starting today, dispensaries will be open to sell adult-use marijuana.
News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz will share what buyers need to know before they head to the dispensary LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.
Voters legalized adult-use recreational marijuana in November 2023, but it’s taken months to work out the process for legal sales.
While medical use marijuana has been legal since 2016, several stores throughout the state of Ohio and the Miami Valley have received their Dual Use License, which means they can sell both adult-use recreational and medical marijuana.
Here’s a list of the Dual Use Dispensaries in the Miami Valley:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- Columbia Care: 333 Wayne Ave, Dayton, 45410
- AYR Dispensary: 4918 Airway Rd, Riverside, 45431
- Green Releaf: 3620 Germantown St, Dayton, 45417
- Zen Leaf Dayton: 5604 Airway Rd, Riverside, 45431
- Pure Ohio Wellness: 1875 Needmore Rd, Dayton, 45414
CLARK COUNTY
- Terrasana: 183 Raydo Cir, Springfield, 45506
- The Forest Springfield: 1711 W Main St, Springfield, 45504
MIAMI COUNTY
- Ohio Cannabis Company: 8866 N County Rd 25A, Piqua, 45356
GREENE COUNTY
- Trulieve: 4370 Tonawanda Trl, Beavercreek, 45430
BUTLER COUNTY
- Bloom Medicinals: 403 S Main St, Seven Mile, 45011
- Columbia Care: N Main St, Monroe, 45050
- Consume Oxford: 3620 Southpoint Pkwy, Oxford, 45056
- Pure Iconic: 5280 College Corner Pike, Oxford, 45056
- Shangri-La Dispensary: 100 Clarence F Warner Dr, Monroe, 45050
WARREN COUNTY
- The Landing Dispensary: 1312 Hamilton Lebanon Rd E, Monroe, 45050
- Shangri-La Dispensary: 211 Brooks Dr, Monroe, 45050
AUGLAIZE COUNTY
- Verilife Wapakoneta: 502 N Dixie Hwy, Wapakoneta, 45895
You can find the rest of the Ohio Cannabis dispensaries on this map created by the Ohio Department of Commerce.
