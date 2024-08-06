Adult-use marijuana sales to begin today; What locations are selling in the Miami Valley

OHIO — Starting today, dispensaries will be open to sell adult-use marijuana.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz will share what buyers need to know before they head to the dispensary LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Voters legalized adult-use recreational marijuana in November 2023, but it’s taken months to work out the process for legal sales.

While medical use marijuana has been legal since 2016, several stores throughout the state of Ohio and the Miami Valley have received their Dual Use License, which means they can sell both adult-use recreational and medical marijuana.

Here’s a list of the Dual Use Dispensaries in the Miami Valley:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Columbia Care: 333 Wayne Ave, Dayton, 45410

333 Wayne Ave, Dayton, 45410 AYR Dispensary: 4918 Airway Rd, Riverside, 45431

4918 Airway Rd, Riverside, 45431 Green Releaf: 3620 Germantown St, Dayton, 45417

3620 Germantown St, Dayton, 45417 Zen Leaf Dayton: 5604 Airway Rd, Riverside, 45431

5604 Airway Rd, Riverside, 45431 Pure Ohio Wellness: 1875 Needmore Rd, Dayton, 45414

CLARK COUNTY

Terrasana: 183 Raydo Cir, Springfield, 45506

183 Raydo Cir, Springfield, 45506 The Forest Springfield: 1711 W Main St, Springfield, 45504

MIAMI COUNTY

Ohio Cannabis Company: 8866 N County Rd 25A, Piqua, 45356

GREENE COUNTY

Trulieve: 4370 Tonawanda Trl, Beavercreek, 45430

BUTLER COUNTY

Bloom Medicinals: 403 S Main St, Seven Mile, 45011

403 S Main St, Seven Mile, 45011 Columbia Care: N Main St, Monroe, 45050

N Main St, Monroe, 45050 Consume Oxford: 3620 Southpoint Pkwy, Oxford, 45056

3620 Southpoint Pkwy, Oxford, 45056 Pure Iconic: 5280 College Corner Pike, Oxford, 45056

5280 College Corner Pike, Oxford, 45056 Shangri-La Dispensary: 100 Clarence F Warner Dr, Monroe, 45050

WARREN COUNTY

The Landing Dispensary: 1312 Hamilton Lebanon Rd E, Monroe, 45050

1312 Hamilton Lebanon Rd E, Monroe, 45050 Shangri-La Dispensary: 211 Brooks Dr, Monroe, 45050

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

Verilife Wapakoneta: 502 N Dixie Hwy, Wapakoneta, 45895

You can find the rest of the Ohio Cannabis dispensaries on this map created by the Ohio Department of Commerce.













©2024 Cox Media Group