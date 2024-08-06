Local

Adult-use marijuana sales to begin today; What locations are selling in the Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff

Ohio Legal Weed Sales

OHIO — Starting today, dispensaries will be open to sell adult-use marijuana.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz will share what buyers need to know before they head to the dispensary LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Voters legalized adult-use recreational marijuana in November 2023, but it’s taken months to work out the process for legal sales.

While medical use marijuana has been legal since 2016, several stores throughout the state of Ohio and the Miami Valley have received their Dual Use License, which means they can sell both adult-use recreational and medical marijuana.

Here’s a list of the Dual Use Dispensaries in the Miami Valley:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

  • Columbia Care: 333 Wayne Ave, Dayton, 45410
  • AYR Dispensary: 4918 Airway Rd, Riverside, 45431
  • Green Releaf: 3620 Germantown St, Dayton, 45417
  • Zen Leaf Dayton: 5604 Airway Rd, Riverside, 45431
  • Pure Ohio Wellness: 1875 Needmore Rd, Dayton, 45414

CLARK COUNTY

  • Terrasana: 183 Raydo Cir, Springfield, 45506
  • The Forest Springfield: 1711 W Main St, Springfield, 45504

MIAMI COUNTY

  • Ohio Cannabis Company: 8866 N County Rd 25A, Piqua, 45356

GREENE COUNTY

  • Trulieve: 4370 Tonawanda Trl, Beavercreek, 45430

BUTLER COUNTY

  • Bloom Medicinals: 403 S Main St, Seven Mile, 45011
  • Columbia Care: N Main St, Monroe, 45050
  • Consume Oxford: 3620 Southpoint Pkwy, Oxford, 45056
  • Pure Iconic: 5280 College Corner Pike, Oxford, 45056
  • Shangri-La Dispensary: 100 Clarence F Warner Dr, Monroe, 45050

WARREN COUNTY

  • The Landing Dispensary: 1312 Hamilton Lebanon Rd E, Monroe, 45050
  • Shangri-La Dispensary: 211 Brooks Dr, Monroe, 45050

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

  • Verilife Wapakoneta: 502 N Dixie Hwy, Wapakoneta, 45895

You can find the rest of the Ohio Cannabis dispensaries on this map created by the Ohio Department of Commerce.




