STAY INFORMED: Businesses, parks close due to high water

MIAMI VALLEY — A handful of businesses and parks throughout the Miami Valley have closed due to high water and flooding.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The entire region is under a Flood Watch until 8 a.m. on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is closed until further notice due to high water and its floodgates closing, according to a social media post.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

The floodgates closed to protect the building, but it cut off access to water.

The YMCA will re-open once the floodgate opens again.

Aullwood Audubon in Montgomery County is closed on Saturday due to poor trail conditions and large rainfall totals, according to its website.

>> PHOTOS: Severe thunderstorms brings large hail to parts of region

No public access to any part of the park will be permitted.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group