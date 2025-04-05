STAY INFORMED: Businesses, parks close due to high water

MIAMI VALLEY — A handful of businesses and parks throughout the Miami Valley have closed due to high water and flooding.
The entire region is under a Flood Watch until 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is closed until further notice due to high water and its floodgates closing, according to a social media post.
The floodgates closed to protect the building, but it cut off access to water.
The YMCA will re-open once the floodgate opens again.
Aullwood Audubon in Montgomery County is closed on Saturday due to poor trail conditions and large rainfall totals, according to its website.
No public access to any part of the park will be permitted.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
