At least 1 injured after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was injured after a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Just after 4 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Main Street on reports of a shooting.
A victim has been located, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.
“Somebody got shot...they’re laying on the ground,” a caller told 911 dispatchers.
This is a developing story.
