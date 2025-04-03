Area packaging plant to close, plans to layoff over 130 workers

MIDDLETOWN — Graphic Packaging Holding Company plans to close its manufacturing location in Middletown.

The company submitted a WARN notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on April 1, announcing its plan to lay off more than 130 employees.

The company is permanently closing its facility located at 407 Charles Street in Middletown.

The closure date will depend on multiple factors, but the facility is expected to close around the end of May, according to Senior Director and Resident Mill Manager Robert A. Black.

“The expected first separations will occur during the 14-day period beginning on June 2, 2025, and ending on June 16, 2025,” Black said in the WARN notice.

The United Steel, Paper and Forestry Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, (“USW”), Local 1973, represents the company’s hourly production employees.

The union has been notified about the layoffs, according to Black as part of the WARN notice.

Graphic Packaging International, LLC creates sustainable consumer packaging and its headquarters are located in Atlanta, Georgia.

