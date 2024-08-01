Xenia offers ‘exit ramp’ to acquire Greene Memorial Hospital from Kettering Health

GREENE COUNTY — The City of Xenia has offered to acquire the Greene Memorial Hospital from Kettering Health, according to a letter to the network.

News Center 7′s John Bedell is working to gather more details and will have the latest information on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> Local teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

In the letter, the city said it is offering an “exit ramp” to Kettering Health that “promotes a more profitable outcome for KHN in Xenia.”

News Center 7 obtained the following statement from the city:

“The City of Xenia has been in contact with leadership of Kettering Health Network to discuss the future of healthcare in our community and eastern Greene County. The City is committed to the goal of ensuring our residents are offered the best possible healthcare, close to home. The Xenia City Council cares deeply about this matter and is open to taking unique and assertive steps to help accomplish this goal with partners who share our vision, whomever that may be.” — Brent W Merriman, City Manager

News Center 7 also reached out to Kettering Health for a statement. We received the following response:

Kettering Health remains committed to our mission of improving the quality of life of the people in the communities we serve – including Xenia and Greene County. Nothing we do now or in the future is more important than providing the community high-quality healthcare in fulfillment of this promise. We will communicate any plans for the future at the appropriate time as we continue to assess community needs and the realities of an evolving healthcare landscape. As always, we will keep lines of communication open with local leaders and collaborate to understand their perspectives, concerns, and how we can best serve the community going forward. — Kettering Health Spokesperson

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group