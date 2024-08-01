Local teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

URBANA — A local teacher is facing prison time after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Mklaine Austin Eggleston-Righter, 26, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and one count of possessing criminal tools.

>> Greenville man dead after dump truck hits I-70 overpass in Montgomery Co.

The charges came after the Urbana Police Department received a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) in May about two files of suspected child pornography involving two unidentified teenage girls.

The ICAC was able to link the uploaded files back to a particular IP address and email address, which was eventually traced back to Eggleston-Righter, according to Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell.

The 26-year-old will appear in court later this month for his sentencing. Along with any potential prison time, Eggleston-Righter will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender.

>> Those with an Ohio-issued driver’s license can now add it to Apple Wallet for TSA checkpoints

Eggleston-Righter has been released from jail on a personal recognizance bond before his sentencing.

Eggleston-Righter was employed as an elementary school teacher by Tecumseh Local Schools and was an assistant high school boy’s tennis coach at Urbana City Schools. News Center 7 is reaching out to both districts to see what his current employment status is.

©2024 Cox Media Group