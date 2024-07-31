Those with an Ohio-issued driver’s license can now add it to Apple Wallet for TSA checkpoints

If you have an Ohio-issued driver’s license or state ID card and an iPhone, you can add those pieces of identification to Apple Wallet to use at select businesses and at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.

The enhancement is also available for use at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport,, which is in Kentucky, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Wednesday.

Ohio also launched a free age verification app for businesses, enabling them to securely and privately accept customers’ mobile driver’s licenses and ID cards in person using an iPhone.

“Ohio has always been a leader in innovation, and now we are the fifth state in the country that gives residents the option to securely add their driver’s license to Apple Wallet,” DeWine said. “This is another example of how Ohio is using technology to better serve its customers and residents.”

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said InnovateOhio aims to make the state the most innovative and entrepreneurial in the Midwest while enhancing convenience for residents through technology.

“Adding your Ohio driver’s license or ID to Apple Wallet is the latest example of modernizing the BMV and simplifying processes for Ohioans,” he said. “We’ve also launched an app for businesses to read Ohio Mobile IDs, enabling them to utilize this new service.”

InnovateOhio and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) collaborated with Apple to give Ohioans the option to add their mobile driver’s licenses and ID cards to Apple Wallet, which provides a secure and private way for residents to add and present their IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch.

“This most recent enhancement for Ohioans is the latest in a series of BMV innovations launched in collaboration with InnovateOhio,” Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman said. “Since 2019, these modernizations and added conveniences have saved Ohioans over 7 million trips to BMV locations and more than 641,000 hours of standing in line.”

Donald Barker, TSA’s Ohio Federal Security director, said the mobile ID-Apple Wallet connection marks another milestone in TSA’s efforts to continue providing a secure and seamless screening process at Ohio airports.

Travelers who want to take advantage of the new capability will find it a convenient option when going through the security process, Barker said.

“TSA is committed to expanding use of these technologies to enhance airport security,” he said.

















