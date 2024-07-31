Teens get decades behind bars for deadly shooting of Lyft driver

DAYTON — Two teen boys have been sentenced to decades behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Lyft driver and the carjacking of another driver in Dayton in 2022.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was in the courtroom for this morning's sentencing. The victim's mother delivers an emotional statement in court

Da’Trayvon Mitchell and Tylan Peaks, both 17, were in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday for their sentencing.

Both teens pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery charges in the past two months. Peaks also pleaded guilty to felonious assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence.

On Wednesday, Mitchell was sentenced to 25 years to life for his role in the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Brandon Cooper in January 2022. Peaks was sentenced to 27 years to life.





