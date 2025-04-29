Half dozen ‘shady’ car dealerships sued by Ohio, state says

COLUMBUS — A half dozen car dealerships are facing lawsuits from Ohio Attorney General David Yost, according to a news release.

The Attorney General’s Office says the dealerships are accused of violating Ohio’s consumer Sales Practices Act and the Certificate of Motor Vehicles Act.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The dealerships did not provide titles to dozens of cars after they were sold, according to the release. Car titles provide legal proof of who actually owns the car and you cannot register a vehicle without one.

“Buying a used car without knowing the dealer’s reputation is a roll of the fuzzy dice. Reading online reviews and checking for a history of complaints could spare you the headache of a bad deal,” said Yost.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Attorney General’s Office says they sued Sirius Motors in Butler County, Highway 22 Auto Sales in Fairfield County, Robinson Auto in Fayette county, Ohio Luxury Imports in Licking County, Automax of Canton in Stark County and Prestige Family Cars in Wood County.

More than $300,000 was paid to the victims from the Title Defect Recision Fund. The fund helps consumers who do not receive car titles within 40 days of purchase.

If you believe you are the victim of unfair or deceptive practices, the Attorney General’s Office says you can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Section Section at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-282-0515.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group