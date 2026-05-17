Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle crash after chase

WABASH COUNTY, Indiana — The Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened during a police chase.

The Wabash Police Department attempted to stop a motorcycle around 3 a.m. after the rider disregarded a red light on Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson.

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The motorcycle failed to stop and fled from officers at a high rate of speed.

Moments later, the motorcycle went off the roadway near the intersection of Miami Street and Walter Street, hitting a utility pole.

Officers and first responders provided life-saving efforts, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wabash County Coroner’s Office will release the rider’s name.

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