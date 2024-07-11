Second teen charged in deadly shooting of Lyft driver enters plea

DAYTON — The second teen charged in adult court for the carjacking and deadly shooting of a local Lyft driver in 2022 is pleading guilty to charges.

Tylan Peaks, 17, pleaded guilty to counts of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

In January 2022, Peaks and three other teens were using the app Lyft when they were picked up by 35-year-old Brandon Cooper, a driver for the rideshare company.

Dayton Police responded to the 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue on reports of a crash shortly after Cooper picked up the teens. Responding officers discovered Cooper with at least one gunshot wound to his back and his car crashed into another.

Officers found two shell casings at the intersection of West Grand and Ferguson Avenues.

Investigators later learned that the four teens had requested another Lyft earlier that night from the same account. A female Lyft driver picked them up and then carjacked her at gunpoint on St. Agnes Avenue.

The female was able to escape to a nearby house and request emergency aid.

Further investigation led law enforcement agents to Anna Street where the four suspects and the stolen car were located. A SWAT Team was deployed to extricate the suspects from the residence.

Peaks and Da’Trayvon Mitchell both had their cases transferred to adult court.

Peaks faces 36 years up to life in prison.













