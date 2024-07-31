Grand jury indicts Montgomery County clerk of courts and a Municipal Court judge

A grand jury is accusing Mike Foley, Montgomery County clerk of courts, of several crimes including theft in office and unlawfully asking public employees for political contributions, and also with working in concert with a county Municipal Court judge to unlawfully secure public contracts.

In a 12-count indictment returned Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Clerk of Courts Foley is accused of the following:

* Seven felony counts including theft in office, unlawful use of a computer, unlawful interest in a public contract, as well as aiding the abetting in the unlawful interest in a public contract.

* A misdemeanor charge of soliciting political contributions from public employees;

* A misdemeanor charge of engaging in partisan political activity.

According to the indictment, Foley committed the crimes described in the indictment between September 2021 and May 2024.

The indictment lists three felony charges against County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies. Two of those charges accuse him of working with Foley to use their influence to secure the authorization of a public contract. According to the indictment, the two are accused of committing those offenses between April 2021 and May 2024.

Allegations against Piergies relate to his son’s employment, according to Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber.

Mike Foley and Judge James Piergies

“This matter was completely initiated and investigated by the office of Ohio State Auditor, Keith Faber,” Greg Flannagan, spokesman for Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in a prepared statement.

Heck’s office has not been involved in this case, he said.

The auditor’s office Special Investigations Unit began looking into Foley and Piergies after receiving an anonymous complaint in October 2022 concerning alleged solicitation of campaign contributions from employees and other improper activities by Foley, according to a statement from Faber’s office late Wednesday afternoon.

SIU was appointed to serve as special prosecutor. SIU Special Prosecutor Robert F. Smith signed Wednesday’s indictment.

“As this involves an ongoing investigation, the Auditor of State’s Office will have no further comment at this time,” Faber’s office said.

Foley and Piergies are to be arraigned Aug. 15.

