Over 60 acres of local farmland rezoned for retail, commercial use

TIPP CITY — What used to be more than 60 acres of farmland could become a shopping center or grocery store.

The area west of I-75 in Tipp City doesn’t have the same number of stores compared to the east side of the interstate.

“It would be good to have a little bit of variety,” Gaye Gabel said.

Tipp City council approved the purchase and rezoning of the lot for commercial or retail development.

The city’s finance director, John Green, believes the lot has enough space to generate more development in the area.

“This would be to control the city’s growth and to get commercial development on some property that might otherwise go residential,” Green said.

Development has not started on the $2.2 million lot.

However, crews have begun work on sewer pipes near the lot.

News Center 7 asked City Manager Eric Mack if residents can expect a grocery store.

“The city remains optimistic that a grocery store is a realistic and attainable goal that aligns with community desires,” Mack replied.

Gabel said the last grocery store in the area closed a few years ago, and she drives to Troy to do her shopping.

“We definitely need a grocery store in the area. The town is too good a size of a town not be able to have a good grocery store,” she said.

Mack said the development will take years but they are working on a concept plan to share with the community.

