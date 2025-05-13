Pete Rose reinstated from MLB’s permanently ineligible list

CINCINNATI — Major League Baseball’s all-time hit leader Pete Rose has been reinstated by the MLB commissioner after ruling that lifetime bans do not apply posthumously.

This makes him eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He was banned from baseball in 1989 after accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played and managed the Reds. He later admitted to betting on baseball.

He had applied for reinstatement several times, but his requests were rejected.

In 1991, the first year of Rose’s eligibility for the Hall of Fame, the Hall’s board decided any player on MLB’s permanent ineligible list would also be ineligible for selection into the Hall. The decision later became known as “The Pete Rose Rule.”

“Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, according to multiple media reports.

Rose passed away at the age of 83 on September 30, 2024.

“The National Baseball Hall of Fame has always maintained that anyone removed from Baseball’s permanently ineligible list will become eligible for Hall of Fame consideration. Major League Baseball’s decision to remove deceased individuals from the permanently ineligible list will allow for the Hall of Fame candidacy of such individuals to now be considered. The Historical Overview Committee will develop the ballot of eight names for the Classic Baseball Era Committee – which evaluates candidates who made their greatest impact on the game prior to 1980 – to vote on when it meets next in December 2027," National Baseball Hall of Fame Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark said in a media release.

The decision to reinstate him comes a day before the Cincinnati Reds honor him for Pete Rose Night.

During his career, the 17-time All-Star won three World Series championships, was named National League and World Series MVP, and received two Gold Glove Awards.

His No. 14 is retired in Cincinnati and is in the Reds Hall of Fame.

The decision to change the league’s policy on permanent ineligibility stating the bans will now expire after death could allow other notorious players to enter the Hall of Fame. This includes ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson, the 1919 Chicago White Sox, known for fixing the World Series that year, and 15 other deceased players.

