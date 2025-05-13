Woman arrested after ‘disturbing video’ shows her choking dog, hitting boyfriend

BUTLER COUNTY — A woman was arrested after a “disturbing video” circulated on social media.

The video showed a woman hitting her boyfriend and choking a dog before forcefully throwing it to the ground, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies spoke to the man and woman involved and arrested 28-year-old Katelin Conklin.

Conklin was charged with domestic violence and cruelty to animals.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “We take both domestic violence and animal cruelty very seriously, and we will always pursue charges when the evidence supports it.”

