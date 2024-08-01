UPDATE: Right lane closed, driver dead after dump truck hits I-70 overpass

CLAY TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 7:10 a.m.

A driver is dead after a dump truck hit an overpass while doing roadwork on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

As reported Thursday morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded around 2:20 a.m. to I-70 EB after a dump truck hit the State Route 49 overpass, according to OSHP Sergeant Mark Murray.

This happened during overnight construction on I-70 Eastbound between Brookville Salem Road and State Route 49.

“Paving crews were out here overnight and one of the trucks delivering asphalt had just dumped his load and failed to drop his dump bin,” said Murray. “As he went under State Route 49, the dump bin struck the overpass. That caused the truck to flip over. The driver was ejected and killed.”

He told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that the Ohio Department of Transportation inspected the State Route 49 bridged and deemed it safe for travel.

Murray said the driver did not have his seat belt on.

His identification has not yet been released pending notification to next of kin.

Hershovitz was live on the air when the wreckers removed the dump truck from the scene.

ODOT cameras the right lane remains closed, but the left lane is open.



