Ramp closes for construction to prepare for new Buc-ee’s off I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS — A ramp will be closing so crews can expand the road for a new Buc-ee’s being built.

News Center 7's Amber Jenkins spoke with city officials about construction happening next week.

The ramp from I-70 to state Route 235 is going to be closed Monday for construction.

The new ramp will be two lanes and there will also be a traffic light.

After lawsuits delayed the construction of the new Buc-ee’s Huber Heights, walls have been put up and road construction is now scheduled.

Drivers will have to use a detour from May 19 to May 23 while construction takes place.

