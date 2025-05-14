Local donut shop ranks in top 50 in the USA

CENTERVILLE — A donut shop in Montgomery County is listed as one of the top 50 shops in the country.

Yelp recently released the ranking, using Yelp Elite’s reviews, ratings, and “drool-worthy” photos to help determine which shops are the best.

The shops were ranked 1 through 50 by the volume and ratings of reviews, according to Yelp.

Three donut shops in Ohio made the list, including one in Montgomery County.

Bill’s Donuts at 268 N Main Street in Centerville ranked No. 33.

Donna’s Delcious Dozen in Columbus ranked No. 8, and the Vegan Doughnut Company in Lakewood ranked No. 38.

According to Yelp, all businesses listed were marked open and have a passing health score as of March 20, 2025.

Yelp’s full ranking is listed below:

Novel Ice Cream in Phoenix, Arizona HOLE - Hot Doughnuts and Fresh Coffee in Asheville, North Carolina Munchkinis Donuts Shop in Covina, California Kin Bakeshop in Santa Barbara, California BJ Cinnamon in Folsom, California Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai in Portland, Oregon Nord’s Bakery in Louisville, Kentucky Donna’s Delicious Dozen in Columbus, Ohio Beiler’s Bakery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Purvé Donut Stop in Honolulu, Hawaii Ani’s Bake Shop in Aiea, Hawaii Round Rock Donuts in Round Rock, Texas Beacon Doughnuts in Chicago, Illinois Peaceful Provisions in Beacon, New York Golden Crown Cookies & Mochi Donuts DG Doughnuts in Ocoee, Florida Glazed Over Donuts in Beacon, New York Donut Run in Washington, DC Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs, Colorado Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu, Hawaii Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont, Pennsylvania Oram’s Donut Shop in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania Detour Doughnuts And Coffee in Frisco, Texas Greenbush Bakery in Madison, Wisconsin Country Donuts in Crystal Lake, Illinois Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas, Nevada Glaze Doughnuts in Las Vegas, Nevada Fresh Donut & Deli in Salt Lake City, Utah Long’s Bakery in Indianapolis, Indiana Gibson’s Donuts in Memphis, Tennessee Sedonuts And Coffee in Sedona, Arizona La Estrella Bakery in Tucson, Arizona Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville, Ohio Donut King in Minneloa, Florida Dough Joe’s in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Hell Yeah Gluten Free in Atlanta, Georgia Rise + Roast in Albuquerque in New Mexico The Vegan Doughnut Company in Lakewood, Ohio Mr D’s Donuts in Shawnee, Kansas The Local Donut in Scottsdale, Arizona Hole in One Donut in Tampa, Florida Friednyl Donut House in Henderson, Nevada Spalding’s Bakery in Lexington, Kentucky OMG Donuts & Bakery in Concord, North Carolina Avon Donuts Inc in Pontiac, Michigan Sluys Poulsbo Bakery in Poulsbo, Washington Cranky Al’s in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Old Fashioned Donuts in Chicago, Illinois Doe Donuts in Portland, Oregon Fresh Donuts in Kansas City, Missouri

