Local donut shop ranks in top 50 in the USA

CENTERVILLE — A donut shop in Montgomery County is listed as one of the top 50 shops in the country.
Yelp recently released the ranking, using Yelp Elite’s reviews, ratings, and “drool-worthy” photos to help determine which shops are the best.
The shops were ranked 1 through 50 by the volume and ratings of reviews, according to Yelp.
Three donut shops in Ohio made the list, including one in Montgomery County.
Bill’s Donuts at 268 N Main Street in Centerville ranked No. 33.
Donna’s Delcious Dozen in Columbus ranked No. 8, and the Vegan Doughnut Company in Lakewood ranked No. 38.
According to Yelp, all businesses listed were marked open and have a passing health score as of March 20, 2025.
Yelp’s full ranking is listed below:
- Novel Ice Cream in Phoenix, Arizona
- HOLE - Hot Doughnuts and Fresh Coffee in Asheville, North Carolina
- Munchkinis Donuts Shop in Covina, California
- Kin Bakeshop in Santa Barbara, California
- BJ Cinnamon in Folsom, California
- Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai in Portland, Oregon
- Nord’s Bakery in Louisville, Kentucky
- Donna’s Delicious Dozen in Columbus, Ohio
- Beiler’s Bakery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Purvé Donut Stop in Honolulu, Hawaii
- Ani’s Bake Shop in Aiea, Hawaii
- Round Rock Donuts in Round Rock, Texas
- Beacon Doughnuts in Chicago, Illinois
- Peaceful Provisions in Beacon, New York
- Golden Crown Cookies & Mochi Donuts
- DG Doughnuts in Ocoee, Florida
- Glazed Over Donuts in Beacon, New York
- Donut Run in Washington, DC
- Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs, Colorado
- Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu, Hawaii
- Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont, Pennsylvania
- Oram’s Donut Shop in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania
- Detour Doughnuts And Coffee in Frisco, Texas
- Greenbush Bakery in Madison, Wisconsin
- Country Donuts in Crystal Lake, Illinois
- Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Glaze Doughnuts in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Fresh Donut & Deli in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Long’s Bakery in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Gibson’s Donuts in Memphis, Tennessee
- Sedonuts And Coffee in Sedona, Arizona
- La Estrella Bakery in Tucson, Arizona
- Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville, Ohio
- Donut King in Minneloa, Florida
- Dough Joe’s in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Hell Yeah Gluten Free in Atlanta, Georgia
- Rise + Roast in Albuquerque in New Mexico
- The Vegan Doughnut Company in Lakewood, Ohio
- Mr D’s Donuts in Shawnee, Kansas
- The Local Donut in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Hole in One Donut in Tampa, Florida
- Friednyl Donut House in Henderson, Nevada
- Spalding’s Bakery in Lexington, Kentucky
- OMG Donuts & Bakery in Concord, North Carolina
- Avon Donuts Inc in Pontiac, Michigan
- Sluys Poulsbo Bakery in Poulsbo, Washington
- Cranky Al’s in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
- Old Fashioned Donuts in Chicago, Illinois
- Doe Donuts in Portland, Oregon
- Fresh Donuts in Kansas City, Missouri
For more information, click here.
