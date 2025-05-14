Local

Local donut shop ranks in top 50 in the USA

CENTERVILLE — A donut shop in Montgomery County is listed as one of the top 50 shops in the country.

Yelp recently released the ranking, using Yelp Elite’s reviews, ratings, and “drool-worthy” photos to help determine which shops are the best.

The shops were ranked 1 through 50 by the volume and ratings of reviews, according to Yelp.

Three donut shops in Ohio made the list, including one in Montgomery County.

Bill’s Donuts at 268 N Main Street in Centerville ranked No. 33.

Donna’s Delcious Dozen in Columbus ranked No. 8, and the Vegan Doughnut Company in Lakewood ranked No. 38.

According to Yelp, all businesses listed were marked open and have a passing health score as of March 20, 2025.

Yelp’s full ranking is listed below:

  1. Novel Ice Cream in Phoenix, Arizona
  2. HOLE - Hot Doughnuts and Fresh Coffee in Asheville, North Carolina
  3. Munchkinis Donuts Shop in Covina, California
  4. Kin Bakeshop in Santa Barbara, California
  5. BJ Cinnamon in Folsom, California
  6. Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai in Portland, Oregon
  7. Nord’s Bakery in Louisville, Kentucky
  8. Donna’s Delicious Dozen in Columbus, Ohio
  9. Beiler’s Bakery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  10. Purvé Donut Stop in Honolulu, Hawaii
  11. Ani’s Bake Shop in Aiea, Hawaii
  12. Round Rock Donuts in Round Rock, Texas
  13. Beacon Doughnuts in Chicago, Illinois
  14. Peaceful Provisions in Beacon, New York
  15. Golden Crown Cookies & Mochi Donuts
  16. DG Doughnuts in Ocoee, Florida
  17. Glazed Over Donuts in Beacon, New York
  18. Donut Run in Washington, DC
  19. Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs, Colorado
  20. Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu, Hawaii
  21. Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont, Pennsylvania
  22. Oram’s Donut Shop in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania
  23. Detour Doughnuts And Coffee in Frisco, Texas
  24. Greenbush Bakery in Madison, Wisconsin
  25. Country Donuts in Crystal Lake, Illinois
  26. Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas, Nevada
  27. Glaze Doughnuts in Las Vegas, Nevada
  28. Fresh Donut & Deli in Salt Lake City, Utah
  29. Long’s Bakery in Indianapolis, Indiana
  30. Gibson’s Donuts in Memphis, Tennessee
  31. Sedonuts And Coffee in Sedona, Arizona
  32. La Estrella Bakery in Tucson, Arizona
  33. Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville, Ohio
  34. Donut King in Minneloa, Florida
  35. Dough Joe’s in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  36. Hell Yeah Gluten Free in Atlanta, Georgia
  37. Rise + Roast in Albuquerque in New Mexico
  38. The Vegan Doughnut Company in Lakewood, Ohio
  39. Mr D’s Donuts in Shawnee, Kansas
  40. The Local Donut in Scottsdale, Arizona
  41. Hole in One Donut in Tampa, Florida
  42. Friednyl Donut House in Henderson, Nevada
  43. Spalding’s Bakery in Lexington, Kentucky
  44. OMG Donuts & Bakery in Concord, North Carolina
  45. Avon Donuts Inc in Pontiac, Michigan
  46. Sluys Poulsbo Bakery in Poulsbo, Washington
  47. Cranky Al’s in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
  48. Old Fashioned Donuts in Chicago, Illinois
  49. Doe Donuts in Portland, Oregon
  50. Fresh Donuts in Kansas City, Missouri

For more information, click here.

