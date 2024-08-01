Driver accused of dragging 9-year-old girl with SUV admitted to it, prosecutor says

DAYTON — The man accused of hitting a 9-year-old girl and dragging her for nearly half a mile admitted to it, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor.

A grand jury indicted Jeffrey Atkinson Thursday afternoon. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said what happened on Wayne Avenue and Clover Street should never happen, but it did.

