Kings Island, Cedar Point change height restrictions on several rides

OHIO — Both Kings Island and Cedar Point have adjusted height requirements for several of their thrill rides.

the minimum height requirement for The Bat was previously listed as 48.″ The new height requirement listed on the Kings Island website lowers it to 42″

The Bat is described as a steel roller coaster with high speed turns and promises riders will “experience weightlessness.”

Cedar Point also adjusted height requirements on some thrill rides.

The Iron Dragon coaster is now listed as 42″, down from a previous listing of 48″.

The park also previously listed SlingShot’s height requirement at 48″. It is now listed as 44″.

One height requirement increased at Cedar Point. The height to ride Troika alone is now 54″, up from 50″. If you are 42″ you can still ride with a supervising companion.

