‘Tragic;’ Shocking video captures car hit family in crosswalk, drag girl on bike half a mile

DAYTON — A nearby business caught the moment a car hit multiple people in a crosswalk, dragging a 9-year-old on a bike half a mile.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson will break down the shocking video LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, Dayton police were called to reports of a child hit by a car at Wayne Avenue and Clover Street.

>> 9-year-old girl hit by SUV, dragged half mile down road; Man arrested

Matt Miller owns Carl’s Body Shop on Wayne Avenue.

His cameras caught the startling moments the car hit the family, dragging the child.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group