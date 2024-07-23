8-year-old girl hit by SUV, dragged half mile down road; Man arrested

DAYTON — An eight-year-old girl is in the hospital after she and her family were hit by an SUV in Dayton Monday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to Wayne Avenue and Clover Street after a family crossing the street on a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle that was making a left-hand turn, according to Sgt. Gordon Cairns.

The driver hit five family members, including a small baby that was in the hands of its father.

The driver’s SUV caught an eight-year-old girl on her bicycle and dragged her down the street for about a half mile near the intersection of Keowee Street and Fifth Street before she became dislodged from the vehicle, Cairns said.

Cairns said the driver fled from the scene, but police were able to catch him after citizens who watched the accident followed him and were able to relay his whereabouts.

The 55-year-old male suspect was arrested and is facing felony charges of aggravated vehicular assault, hit and run, and OVI.

The eight-year-old girl is currently in the ICU but is expected to survive, according to police. The other family members sustained minor injuries.

