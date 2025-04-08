Man learns punishment for shooting, killing man breaking into Boost Mobile

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man who shot and killed someone breaking into his family’s business has learned his punishment.

Mahmoud Abdellatif was sentenced to six to seven and a half years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

Abdellatif shot and killed Larry Swain, 36, of Troy, in January 2023.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to reports of a shooting at the Boost Mobile store in the 3800 block of North Dixie Drive in the overnight hours on Jan. 10.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation showed Swain and a juvenile female were breaking into the business.

Abdellatif told deputies that he lived upstairs over the store, which was his family’s owned business. He said he heard noises from the store and went downstairs with a handgun.

When he was outside of the front of the business, he said he saw Swain inside the store. He then fired multiple shots through the front window, hitting Swain multiple times, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Swain was taken to a local hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries.

