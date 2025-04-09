Nightclub roof collapse: Death toll reaches 113 in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A roof collapse at a popular Dominican Republic nightclub has left at least 113 people dead and 255 people injured.

The roof fell early Tuesday morning as the Jet Set club was packed with government officials, entertainers and professional athletes.

It started with dust falling from the ceiling then concrete slabs crashed down on those in the club while Rubby Pérez sang to the crowd.

A person was heard on a video saying, “something fell from the ceiling” as he pointed at the roof. Less than 30 seconds later, a noise is heard and the video goes black while a woman shouts “Dad, what’s happened to you?”

Pérez was killed, his body found Wednesday. He is among the 32 people identified including a cardiologist, a government architect and a retired police officer.

MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel was also killed. On Tuesday afternoon, some media outlets reported that he was alive but by late afternoon, news of his passing was reported.

Another pro baseball player, Tony Blanco, was also killed, according to the country’s Professional Baseball League spokesperson.

Esteban Germán said he had returned from the bathroom and had just sat down when Blanco saw the ceiling start to fall, pushing Germán out of the way, saving his life.

Nelsy Cruz, sister of All-Star Nelson Cruz, died at a hospital after she called President Luis Abinader, telling him that she was trapped in the rubble.

Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez said he had family inside the Jet Set club. He did not say who they were but that as of Tuesday night, he was not sure what happened to them, but that they were still in the rubble.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement, honoring those who died.

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz and all the victims of last night’s tragedy in Santo Domingo. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family.

“The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”

Dozens of others are still not identified.

A cause of the collapse has not yet been determined. The club’s owners said they are working with investigators.

Jet Set, which is located in Santo Domingo, is known for its Monday night parties where well-known artists perform.

It is not known exactly how many people were inside the club, but there are estimates that it was between 500 and 1,000 people.

