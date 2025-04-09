2 vehicles damaged after crash on busy Montgomery County street

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Two vehicles sustained damage during a crash Wednesday.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 7:18 a.m. to Salem and Siebenthaler Avenues on reports of an injury crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Video and photos from the scene showed two vehicles sustained damages.
A car had front-end damage after it appeared to hit a utility pole while an SUV also had front-end damage.
Deputies temporarily closed the intersection.
Dispatchers did not say if anyone was injured.
We will update this story.
