Police chief shares new details about partial train derailment in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Authorities have revealed new details on a partial train derailment in Miamisburg over the weekend.

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Miamisburg Police Chief Mike Brem said CSX told his department that the train hit the brakes becuase a tree was across the tracks.

It’s still unclear why the empty cars wound up off the tracks.

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As previously reported, the partial derailment happened around 10:20 a.m. near Riverview Avenue on Saturday.

The Miamisburg Police Department said several cars “appeared to have become uncoupled near the interchange area.”

A CSX spokesperson confirmed that one of their trains was involved in the derailment.

No one was injured in this incident.

News Center 7 spoke with a neighbor who lives near the railroad tracks.

“I was sitting in front of my house having a coffee, and I heard a bunch of commotion. I heard a bunch of air brakes going, I heard a bunch of clanking, looked over here, the train is stopped. By then, 15 different first responders were coming up and running around the road,” David Finfrock said.

We are working to learn more about this derailment and will continue to learn more information.

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