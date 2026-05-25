Crash blocks lanes on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A busy interstate is blocked after a crash on Monday.

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The crash happened on Interstate-70 eastbound near SR-54 in Clark County around 4:30 p.m., according to OHGO.

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Traffic cameras show several Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire crews on scene.

OHGO said the outer lanes of the interstate are currently blocked.

The Clark County Communications Center couldn’t share any details about this crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

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