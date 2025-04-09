Roads, businesses closed due to flooding, high water across region

MIAMI VALLEY — High water continues to impact people across the region.

We’ll explain how the flooding continues to impact people this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Road closed signs are posted in parts of the City of Moraine on Wednesday.

The city said on social media that two buildings remain closed due to flooding issues.

The Payne Rec Center and Mayors Court are both closed Wednesday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, one family is also dealing with flooding issues in the basement.

The water came just an inch from their water heater.

“No one wants to go down there, I wouldn’t want to go down there,” said Dakota Hart.

The City of Moraine also posted on its Facebook page asking people not to call 911 for flooded homes.

