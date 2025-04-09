Flooding, high water continues to impact Miami Valley communities

MORAINE — Widespread flooding is still impacting communities throughout the Miami Valley.

According to USGS data, the Great Miami River in Dayton crested at 33.24 feet around 7:30 p.m. on April 6.

Community members in Moraine said they are still waiting for the water to recede.

Dakota Hart and his mother said their basement is still completely flooded.

“No one wants to go down there. I wouldn’t want to go down there,” Hart said.

The high water has even made city buildings in accessible.

The Mayors Court and the Payne Recreation Center on Main Street in Moraine will both be closed on Wednesday.

