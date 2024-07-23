1 hurt after reported stabbing near RTA Hub in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person is hurt after a reported stabbing near an RTA Hub in Trotwood Tuesday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Police and medics responded to reports of a stabbing on 2075 Shiloh Springs Road around 1:15 p.m.

The supervisor said the medics took one person to a hospital. Their current condition was not immediately available.

Crews on scene detained one person, according to the supervisor.

We will continue to follow this story.

